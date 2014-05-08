Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

May 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination with AT&T Inc T.N, following a recent takeover approach from the mobile services provider, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Euronext, which is being spun off by IntercontinentalExchange, will be listed on three of its exchanges in a stock market listing scheduled for June, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Private equity firm GI Partners is in exclusive talks to acquire Peak 10 Inc in a deal that could value the information technology infrastructure company at between $800 million and $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Gannett Co Inc, one of the newspaper owners of Cars.com, is exploring a bid for all of the auto sales website and has discussed teaming up with private equity firms in a deal that could reach $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Europe's largest online fashion retailer, Zalando, has picked banks to organise a possible stock market listing in the third quarter, potentially Europe's biggest technology offering since Germany's T-Online debut in 2000, people familiar with the plans said.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the world's largest maker of off-patent drugs, is wooing India's Cipla Ltd with an offer that is as high as $6 billion, Mint reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/nyk29v)

* Japanese car maker Nissan is in talks with India's Hinduja Automotive to pick up 20 to 40 percent stake in its engineering and design arm Defiance Technologies, the Economic Times reported, citing three people close to the development. (r.reuters.com/ruk29v)

