RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
May 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman
Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination with AT&T
Inc T.N, following a recent takeover approach from the mobile
services provider, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Euronext, which is being spun off by
IntercontinentalExchange, will be listed on three of its
exchanges in a stock market listing scheduled for June, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Private equity firm GI Partners is in exclusive talks to
acquire Peak 10 Inc in a deal that could value the information
technology infrastructure company at between $800 million and
$900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Gannett Co Inc, one of the newspaper owners of
Cars.com, is exploring a bid for all of the auto sales website
and has discussed teaming up with private equity firms in a deal
that could reach $3 billion, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Europe's largest online fashion retailer, Zalando, has
picked banks to organise a possible stock market listing in the
third quarter, potentially Europe's biggest technology offering
since Germany's T-Online debut in 2000, people
familiar with the plans said.
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the world's
largest maker of off-patent drugs, is wooing India's Cipla Ltd
with an offer that is as high as $6 billion, Mint
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/nyk29v)
* Japanese car maker Nissan is in talks with
India's Hinduja Automotive to pick up 20 to 40 percent stake in
its engineering and design arm Defiance Technologies, the
Economic Times reported, citing three people close to the
development. (r.reuters.com/ruk29v)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)