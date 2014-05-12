UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on Samsung, BP)

May 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has agreed a deal to buy Germany-based packaging group Mauser from Dubai International Capital (DIC) for around 1.25 billion euros ($1.72 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc declined to comment on Sunday on a report that it has been seeking offers from rival companies to combat Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's $47 billion cash and share offer.

* Samsung Electronics Co is investing at least $2 billion in biopharmaceuticals, including the growing segment of biosimilars, chief executive of Samsung's Bioepis unit told Bloomberg in an interview. (link.reuters.com/wab39v)

* BP plans to invest $1.5 billion this year to increase its production of natural gas in Egypt, hit by an energy crisis following three years of political turmoil, the state news agency MENA said on Sunday.

* Qualcomm Inc is in advanced talks to buy Israeli chipmaker Wilocity, financial news website TheMarker reported on Sunday.

* Russian steelmaker Severstal has put its North American operations on the auction block, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported on its website.

* Time Warner Inc has held talks to acquire Fullscreen Inc, one of the popular YouTube video networks, a person with knowledge of the matter said, according to an article in Bloomberg on Saturday.

* French telecoms operator Bouygues Telecom may lay off more than 20 percent of its workforce after failing in its bid to take over rival SFR, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

* The UK fraud office stepped up its probe into British bank Barclays Plc's dealings with Qatar, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Private equity firm Cinven is looking to sell its French diagnostics business Sebia in a deal expected to be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), the Financial Times reported.

