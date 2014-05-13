UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds item on Carlyle Group)
* Brazil's Treasury is in talks to lend about 30 billion
reais ($13.5 billion) to state-run development bank BNDES
this year, a finance ministry source told Reuters on
Monday.
* AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV
provider DirecTV and may complete a deal in the next few
weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* New York state's banking regulator is seeking hundreds of
millions of dollars from Credit Suisse in its probe of
potential tax evasion involving the Swiss bank, according to
sources close to the matter, which could push an eventual
settlement with U.S. authorities over $2 billion.
* Buyout firm TPG Capital LP is exploring a sale of RentPath
Inc in a deal that could value the property listings company,
known for its Apartment Guide and Rent.com websites, at more
than $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* China's Fosun Group is interested in Australia's
Healthscope, hoping to extend the private hospital operator's
model to the growing Chinese market, the Australian Financial
Review reported on Tuesday.
* Pfizer Inc is planning to return with a higher bid
for British rival AstraZeneca Plc before the U.S.
drugmaker considers going hostile, Bloomberg reported on Monday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned
dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the
stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky
News reported Monday.
