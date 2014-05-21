Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

May 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The top foundation shareholder of Italy's Banca Carige is placing a 15 percent stake in the lender in a range of 0.435 to 0.48 euros per share, a market source said on Tuesday.

* State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has won a six-month extension on a 6.17 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion) bridge loan, giving it more time to launch a planned IPO of its power assets to cut the debt, people familiar with the matter said.

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC is in advanced talks to acquire wound care company Healogics Inc from private equity peer Metalmark Capital Holdings LLC for around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is close to a deal to acquire Wencor Group LLC, a manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, for between $800 million and $900 million, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* The private equity owner of Pro Mach Inc is exploring a sale of the packaging equipment maker that could value it at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a wave of such deals in the sector.

* UK holiday-to-insurance firm Saga has covered the books for the 550 million pounds ($926.67 million) of new shares it is issuing in its London initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

