Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

May 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Alstom will not give suitor Siemens any more information
about its power business than it has already disclosed to rival
bidder General Electric, which has made a $17 billion approach
to the French company, a person close to the French camp said on
Wednesday.
* U.S. regulators are investigating Charles Schwab Corp
and Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch
brokerage over whether they are doing enough to learn about
their clients' identities, sources said, the latest sign a
crackdown on money laundering is expanding.
* Reynolds American Inc is in active discussions to
buy Lorillard Inc in a complicated, three-way transaction
that could see British American Tobacco Plc take a
major role to back a potential merger, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Unilever is in advanced talks to sell
its Ragu pasta sauce business to Japanese condiments maker
Mizkan Group for more than $2 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to unveil plans
for a London initial public offering on Thursday, a source
familiar with the matter said, reviving stock market listing
plans for Central and Eastern Europe's largest budget airline.
* Canadian pension fund PSP Investment is making a surprise
comeback in the race to buy broadcasting masts group TDF's
French unit, opening a new episode in a protracted selloff saga,
said three sources familiar with the matter.
* The former chief executive of Deutsche Telekom
is in talks to take a job as a senior adviser with U.S. buyout
group General Atlantic, a person familiar with the negotiations
told Reuters on Wednesday.
* IMC Financial Markets has agreed to acquire Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's rights to operate as a designated market
maker in more than 600 NYSE-listed stocks, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Bank of America Corp is dismantling an electronic
market-making unit it set up last year to serve its Merrill
Lynch wealth-management unit's clients, two people with
knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP, which did not want
Darden Restaurants Inc to sell the Red Lobster seafood
chain, is launching a fight to take over the Darden board, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Lloyds Banking Group is joining a class-action
lawsuit against government-owned Royal Bank of Scotland,
seeking 420 million pounds ($709 million) over the bank's
handling of its 12-billion-pound rights issue, the Herald
Scotland newspaper reported.
* British clothing chain Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L is expected
to abort its planned listing following disappointing stock
market debuts by rivals, Sky News reported late Wednesday.
* Blackstone Group LP and TPG Capital Management LP
are expected to make a combined offer for Kensington,
one of Britain's biggest specialist mortgage lenders, Sky News
reported on Wednesday.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)