Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

* Uber, the app-based transportation company, is seeking to
raise about $500 million from a group of fund managers as part
of a deal that could value the startup at more than $12 billion,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
* Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group has attracted strong
demand for its stock market listing as order books closed on
Thursday, thanks to interest from domestic retail investors, a
source close to the deal said.
* Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi may boost his stake in
Club Mediterranee to 29.9 percent and does not rule
out launching a new bid should the 557 million euro ($761
million) bid he opposes fail, a source close to the situation
told Reuters.
* Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, is
seeking proposals from banks for a possible 5-year loan worth
around $2.5 billion, a source close to the company said on
Thursday.
* A formal bid by CVS Caremark Corp to purchase
Brazilian drugstore firm DPSP has been rejected by the company,
a Brazilian news website reported on Thursday.
* Portuguese conglomerate Espirito Santo International SA
plans to offload assets to plug holes in its accounts created by
alleged irregularities recently uncovered by auditors, the Wall
Street Journal reported late on Thursday, citing an official
familiar with the situation.
* Wall Street's industry-funded regulator is examining ties
between Credit Suisse Group AG and a number of trading
firms over concerns that the Swiss bank enabled potentially
improper trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the probe.
