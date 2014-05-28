Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

May 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* German engineering company Siemens is ready to sell a 50 percent stake in household goods company BSH to private equity or rival Samsung if partner Bosch does not agree to buy it soon, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

* Chinese brokerage Central China Securities has started a pre-marketing process for a $300 million initial public listing in Hong Kong in a month's time, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified company source.

* The China National Petroleum Corporation expects to invest at least $2 billion in Peru over the next 10 years, after having recently bought Petrobras' assets in the country, a top CNPC executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, has ended its exploration of a near-term sale, said three people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)