UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 28
May 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* German engineering company Siemens is ready to
sell a 50 percent stake in household goods company BSH to
private equity or rival Samsung if partner Bosch does
not agree to buy it soon, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung said.
* Cafe Coffee Day has started talks with investment banks
for a possible initial public offering of India's biggest cafe
chain in Mumbai next year and may seek a valuation of about $1
billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter. (link.reuters.com/cym69v)
* Chinese brokerage Central China Securities has started a
pre-marketing process for a $300 million initial public listing
in Hong Kong in a month's time, the Shanghai Securities News
reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified company source.
* The China National Petroleum Corporation expects to invest
at least $2 billion in Peru over the next 10 years, after having
recently bought Petrobras' assets in the country, a
top CNPC executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal
and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense
industry, has ended its exploration of a near-term sale, said
three people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)