UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Swift Worldwide Resources, a firm that staffs big global
energy projects with mainly engineers, expects to go public or
be acquired within the next five years, the company's CEO told
Reuters on Thursday.
* Chinese port services firm Qingdao Port International Co
and its controlling shareholder raised a combined
HK$2.92 billion ($377 million) in a rare fixed-price initial
public offering of shares, sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said on Friday.
* Former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer
Steve Ballmer won the bidding war for the NBA's Los Angeles
Clippers franchise with a $2 billion offer, a record for a
professional basketball team, a source with knowledge of the
bidding said on Thursday.
* GlaxoSmithKline has invited private equity firms
to consider making offers for a range of its older drugs sold in
Western markets, according to three people with direct knowledge
of the matter.
* Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG is willing to
keep a minority stake in a deal to sell T-Mobile US Inc
to Japan's Softbank Corp, but other details such as
price and financing remain to be worked out, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong Dollars)
