RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced talks to buy Protective Life Corp of the United States in a deal that could be worth over $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Canadian equipment finance company Element Financial Corp is close to a deal to buy PHH Corp's auto fleet leasing business for about $1.35 billion in cash, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* U.S. private equity firm Catterton Partners is close to acquiring control of John Hardy after holding exclusive talks with the Bali-inspired jeweller for more than a month, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
* Australian private equity giant Pacific Equity Partners plans to follow the country's biggest market listing of the year with its second biggest, saying it wants to raise up to A$690 million ($642 million) by listing tampon and toilet paper maker Asaleo Care Ltd.
* The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), the Financial Times reported on Saturday online.
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed a deal worth more than $350 million with UK biotech company Adaptimmune to develop cancer drugs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N is one of several companies that are in talks to invest for a stake in U.S.-based advertising technology firm AppNexus, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc has secured a $5 billion credit facility for a takeover offer for New-Jersey-based NPS Pharmaceuticals, The Times of London reported on Sunday.
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
