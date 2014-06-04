UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds NRG Energy)

* American Securities LLC is in advanced talks to acquire specialty chemicals company Emerald Performance Materials LLC from private equity peer Sun Capital Partners Inc for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the go-ahead last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people familiar with the situation.

* NRG Energy Inc is close to a deal worth more than $800 million to buy Alta Wind Energy Center, the largest wind farm in North America, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* Britain's Tragus Group, which runs the Cafe Rouge and Strada chains, will shed more than 260 million pounds ($435.21 million) of debt and offload up to 40 restaurants in a sweeping restructuring by its new private equity owner, the Times reported, without citing sources.

* Volkswagen will likely issue new preference shares at 191 euros ($260) each in a transaction aimed at raising 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.

