Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

June 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Dave & Buster's Inc has revived plans for an initial
public offering after negotiations on an outright sale of the
restaurant and arcade chain failed to lead to a deal, according
to three people familiar with the matter.
* Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share to
buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday, signalling progress in a
long-contemplated deal to merge the third- and fourth-largest
U.S. wireless carriers.
* Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrisons will announce
a management restructuring in its stores within weeks that could
mean losses of up to 2,000 jobs, the Guardian newspaper reported
on Thursday, citing sources.
* Britain's OneSavings Bank is set to price its
London stock market listing at 170 pence a share, at the bottom
of the price range, valuing the business at 413 million pounds
($691.92 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.
* Global private equity firm KKR is likely to
acquire a majority stake in India's Avantha Power and
Infrastructure Ltd, the Economic Times reported, citing two
persons familiar with the development. (link.reuters.com/xyg89v)
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)