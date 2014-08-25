Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Twitter Inc's long-awaited plan to let its users make purchases right from a tweet is nearing, and payments startup Stripe will have a role in the business, multiple industry sources told tech news website Re/code.(on.recode.net/YKv5LP)

* Time Warner Inc's CNN has looked beyond Vice Media in its quest for a partner to help revamp its struggling sister station, HLN. CNN executives have held talks in recent weeks with representatives from Glenn Beck's The Blaze, a 24-hour news and entertainment network, about a potential joint venture to overhaul HLN, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pSe6RR)

* Amazon Inc is planning to develop its own software for placing advertisements online, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Suppliers to Apple Inc are scrambling to get enough screens ready for the new iPhone 6 smartphone as the need to redesign a key component disrupted panel production ahead of next month's expected launch, supply chain sources said.

* Neustar Inc, a company which helps North American telecommunication carriers route calls and text messages, is considering a potential sale amid interest from private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

* German venture capital firm Rocket Internet and Zalando, Europe's biggest specialist online fashion retailer, are both on the brink of announcing plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange, several sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and CVC Capital Partners are among potential bidders for South Korea's No. 1 car rental company, KT Rental, in a sale expected to fetch around 800 billion won ($786 million), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* Taiwan's Wei family will ask the chairman of Cathay Financial and electronics parts firm Cheng Uei to invest in its planned purchase of the nation's biggest cable TV operator, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Private-equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners reached a deal over the weekend to acquire Berlin Packaging LLC for $1.43 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.(on.wsj.com/1smGaeK)

* Airbus is considering a sale of its 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a reshuffle of its military business, German newspaper Die Welt reported on its website on Friday, citing industry sources.

* U.S.-based Apollo Global Management is in exclusive talks to buy Portuguese insurance company Tranquilidade, part of the troubled web of businesses of the Espirito Santo family, for some 200 million euros ($264.6 million), a source close to the transaction said.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)