Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Aug 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Otter Products LLC, the privately held company that makes the OtterBox protective cases for mobile phones, is exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $2.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* DBRS Ltd, the privately held credit rating agency that competes with Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC, Moody's Corp and Fitch Ratings Inc, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Ann Inc has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the women's retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Qualcomm, the world's No. 1 mobile chipmaker, may face a European investigation related to a four-year-old complaint from a subsidiary of rival Nvidia Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byer has agreed to invest in fast-growing messaging startup Snapchat at a valuation close to $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Barrick Gold Corp is eliminating its entire corporate development team and more cuts are in the works as the world's top gold miner looks to trim costs, three sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

* Royal Bank of Scotland will be fined by Britain's financial regulator on Wednesday over mortgage advice given to customers, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Standard Chartered is aiming to sell part of its business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after it agreed to close some accounts there in an anti-money laundering settlement with U.S. authorities, two sources familiar with the plan said.

* The United States will slap anti-subsidy import duties on Mexican sugar, sources said on Tuesday, a move that could push up candy and soft drink prices for U.S. consumers and incite retaliation from Mexico on other products.

* Spanish energy company Repsol SA's talks to buy oil and gas assets belonging to Canadian producer Talisman Energy Inc have stalled, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

* The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has become the latest regulator to investigate the global foreign exchange market following allegations of rigging, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Telecom Italia will make a bid valued at roughly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, which would leave Vivendi with a 15 to 20 percent stake in the Italian group, said four people familiar with the matter.

* Apple Inc is preparing to roll out a larger, 12.9-inch version of its iPad for 2015, with production set to begin in the first quarter of next year, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying on Tuesday.

* RadioShack Corp's second-largest shareholder, Standard General LP, is negotiating a rescue package with investors to help the consumer electronics retailer ward off bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

