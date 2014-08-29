Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Transtar Industries Inc, a U.S. distributor of replacement car parts, is exploring a sale that it hopes could value the company at as much as $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* U.S. cable TV provider Liberty Global will gain EU antitrust approval to acquire Ziggo on condition it sells a pay TV channel and doesn't block rivals from its internet network, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia's fourth-largest lender by assets, is discussing the sale of its investment banking unit if a planned merger with two rivals proceeds, people familiar with the plan said on Thursday.
* Deutsche Telekom AG sees potential offers which value its T-Mobile US Inc unit at $35 a share as being substantially too low, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, countering a report from Bloomberg.
* Johnson & Johnson plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker business, Cordis Corp, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Mobile payment startup Square Inc, co-founded by Twitter Inc Chairman Jack Dorsey, is in talks to raise $200 million, at a valuation of $6 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who plays a Silicon Valley tycoon in the new film "The Circle" about a powerful social media company, teased Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Monday that he may have been inspiration for the part.