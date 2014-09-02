UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Siam Commercial Bank)

Sept 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has sold its remaining stake in China Modern Dairy Holdings, raising around $80 million, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, the world's third largest cruise operator, is in advanced talks to acquire peer Prestige Cruises International Inc for around $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Akzo Nobel NV Chief Executive Ton Buechner has been solicited for a deal to buy car paint coatings company Axalta Coating Systems for more than $7 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest lender, is in talks to sell a 25 percent stake in its life insurance business SCB Life Assurance PCL, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

