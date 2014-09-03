Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italian airline Alitalia and Etihad Airways are expected to win EU regulatory clearance for their tie-up by the end of the year with minor concessions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* European private equity firm Permira has launched an accelerated sale of 850 million euros ($1.12 billion) of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss , a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell its oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia refinery to Bank of America Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Travel management and expense software maker Concur Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE , Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Canadian pension fund PSP Investment and France's Arcus Infrastructure Partners are nearing a deal to buy the French operations of broadcasting masts group TDF in a deal worth around 3.55 billion euros ($4.66 billion), said several sources familiar with the matter.

* IEX Group Inc, the upstart private trading venue that launched less than a year ago, plans within a week to seek U.S. regulatory approval to become a full-fledged stock exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company's plans. (on.wsj.com/1x8Pr0z)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 0.7616 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)