Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Sept 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italian airline Alitalia and Etihad Airways are expected
to win EU regulatory clearance for their tie-up by the end of
the year with minor concessions, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* European private equity firm Permira has
launched an accelerated sale of 850 million euros ($1.12
billion) of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss
, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell its
oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia refinery to Bank
of America Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Travel management and expense software maker Concur
Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and
has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE
, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter.
* Canadian pension fund PSP Investment and France's Arcus
Infrastructure Partners are nearing a deal to buy the French
operations of broadcasting masts group TDF in a deal worth
around 3.55 billion euros ($4.66 billion), said several sources
familiar with the matter.
* IEX Group Inc, the upstart private trading venue that
launched less than a year ago, plans within a week to seek U.S.
regulatory approval to become a full-fledged stock exchange, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
company's plans. (on.wsj.com/1x8Pr0z)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(1 US dollar = 0.7616 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)