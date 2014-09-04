RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Sept 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Europe's biggest online fashion company Zalando is aiming to raise over 500 million euros ($657.4 million) with a public listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year, a source familiar with the transaction said.

* Tesla Motors Inc is finalizing terms of a deal to build its first lithium-ion battery plant in Nevada and will make an announcement about the deal on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners is selling a 2.4 percent stake in India's Idea Cellular Ltd to raise up to $242 million, a source directly involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

* JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is resuming a plan to raise 4 billion reais ($1.79 billion) from the initial public offering of its pork, poultry and food-processing operations in Brazil as early as next month, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc will be the bank in charge of overseeing early share trading in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial public offering, according to a source.

* Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp is in the final stage of selling its disc-jockey equipment business, which could fetch about 60 billion yen ($572.4 million), two people with knowledge of the transaction said.

* Billionaire investor William Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his entire stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc, making a profit of about $200 million on the investment, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

* U.S. drugmaker Hospira's talks to buy the medical nutrition unit of Danone and use the deal to move its tax domicile abroad have stalled, according to people familiar with the matter, as attempts by U.S. companies to relocate abroad and cut their tax bills draw growing criticism back home.

* Warburg Pincus LLC will invest close to $700 million in China Huarong Asset Management Co, people with knowledge of the matter said, in the biggest investment in the nation's financial industry by a foreign buyout firm, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1uxuSpb)

* ZF Friedrichshafen AG is restarting talks to exit its joint venture with Robert Bosch GmbH, as it seeks to clear the way for its takeover of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1BbRorL)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)