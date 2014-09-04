RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
Sept 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Europe's biggest online fashion company Zalando is aiming
to raise over 500 million euros ($657.4 million) with a public
listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year, a
source familiar with the transaction said.
* Tesla Motors Inc is finalizing terms of a deal to
build its first lithium-ion battery plant in Nevada and will
make an announcement about the deal on Thursday, a person
familiar with the matter said.
* Private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners is selling
a 2.4 percent stake in India's Idea Cellular Ltd to
raise up to $242 million, a source directly involved in the deal
said on Wednesday.
* JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, is
resuming a plan to raise 4 billion reais ($1.79 billion) from
the initial public offering of its pork, poultry and
food-processing operations in Brazil as early as next month, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc will be the bank in charge
of overseeing early share trading in China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N initial public offering, according to
a source.
* Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp is in
the final stage of selling its disc-jockey equipment business,
which could fetch about 60 billion yen ($572.4 million), two
people with knowledge of the transaction said.
* Billionaire investor William Ackman has tapped Deutsche
Bank and UBS to handle the listing of one
of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his entire stake
in Family Dollar Stores Inc, making a profit of about
$200 million on the investment, according to sources familiar
with the matter on Wednesday.
* U.S. drugmaker Hospira's talks to buy the medical
nutrition unit of Danone and use the deal to move its
tax domicile abroad have stalled, according to people familiar
with the matter, as attempts by U.S. companies to relocate
abroad and cut their tax bills draw growing criticism back home.
* Warburg Pincus LLC will invest close to $700
million in China Huarong Asset Management Co, people with
knowledge of the matter said, in the biggest investment in the
nation's financial industry by a foreign buyout firm, Bloomberg
reported. (bloom.bg/1uxuSpb)
* ZF Friedrichshafen AG is restarting talks to exit its
joint venture with Robert Bosch GmbH, as it seeks to
clear the way for its takeover of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter. (bloom.bg/1BbRorL)
(1 US dollar = 0.7606 euro)
(1 US dollar = 2.2367 Brazilian real)
(1 US dollar = 104.8200 Japanese yen)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)