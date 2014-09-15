RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Sept 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering selling part of its stake in construction unit POSCO Engineering & Construction to an unidentified Saudi Arabian fund, a POSCO official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential.

* An Israeli government panel studying new taxes on mining companies will soften its recommendations in its final report, a source close to the committee said on Sunday.

* RadioShack Corp is evaluating a $585 million financing package led by UBS AG and hedge fund Standard General LP as the U.S. electronics retailer tries to avert bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Citigroup Inc is planning on taking its OneMain Financial Inc personal loan business public by September end, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Investor William Ackman, who has waged battle against corporate titans in the United States, is planning to file for an initial public offering of a fund on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, possibly as soon as Monday, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the plans. (nyti.ms/1m7bLTo)

* Hewlett-Packard Co is exploring the sale of its web-based photo sharing service Snapfish, and has held discussions with multiple private equity and industry buyers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)