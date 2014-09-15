RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)
Sept 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering
selling part of its stake in construction unit POSCO Engineering
& Construction to an unidentified Saudi Arabian fund, a POSCO
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because the
matter is confidential.
* An Israeli government panel studying new taxes on mining
companies will soften its recommendations in its final report, a
source close to the committee said on Sunday.
* RadioShack Corp is evaluating a $585 million
financing package led by UBS AG and hedge fund
Standard General LP as the U.S. electronics retailer tries to
avert bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Citigroup Inc is planning on taking its OneMain
Financial Inc personal loan business public by September end,
Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Investor William Ackman, who has waged battle against
corporate titans in the United States, is planning to file for
an initial public offering of a fund on the Amsterdam Stock
Exchange, possibly as soon as Monday, the New York Times
reported, citing two people briefed on the plans. (nyti.ms/1m7bLTo)
* Hewlett-Packard Co is exploring the sale of its
web-based photo sharing service Snapfish, and has held
discussions with multiple private equity and industry buyers, a
person with knowledge of the situation said.
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)