Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on
Monday the government could start early to pre-finance some of
its estimated $3 billion in 2015 borrowing needs by tapping
international capital markets before year-end.
* Toyota Motor Corp is reconsidering a move to open
a new compact car assembly plant in Mexico after company
President Akio Toyoda told planners searching for a site to
pause and review its rationale, executives familiar with the
matter said.
* Vimpelcom Ltd has agreed to sell its stake in
Canadian wireless carrier Wind Mobile to its current partner
Globalive for around C$300 million ($272 million), a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth biggest lender,
opened a voluntary redundancy offer on Monday with a view to
cutting 15 percent of its workforce to cut costs under a
restructuring plan approved by the EU Commission, an official at
the bank said on Monday.
* Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's top maker of
motorcycles and scooters, plans to invest 16 billion rupees
($262 million) to set up a new manufacturing plant in southern
India, a source directly involved in the matter said.
* ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil
and gas company, is preparing to auction its 24 percent stake in
the Clair oilfield in the United Kingdom, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
* Private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a
deal to buy discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Inc, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1qWF4XW)
* U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital is looking
to cash out of one of its largest Asian-Pacific investments -
Australian power company Alinta Energy - at a time of uncertain
demand for such assets in the country, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1q7o11h)
* Carlos Slim's America Movil has contacted AT&T
Inc and SoftBank Corp as the telecommunications
company tries to sell a chunk of assets that could be worth up
to $17.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
* Private equity firm AEA Investors is nearing an agreement
to buy packaging equipment company Pro Mach Inc for
around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter,
the latest in a series of private equity deals in the packaging
sector.
* Blackstone Group LP is aiming to raise about $16
billion for its latest buyout fund, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)