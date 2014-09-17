Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Sept 17

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Some of the top 20 investors at Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd are threatening to vote down a proposed deal to buy a unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA, and are pressing Salix to consider selling itself instead, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* British communications and events company UBM Plc is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held U.S. trade show organizer Advanstar for around $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
* PODS Enterprises Inc, a U.S. moving and storage company managed by members of the private equity firm Eagle Merchant Partners, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co plans to build two new factories in China instead of one, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Credit Suisse Group AG has come under the scrutiny of U.S. regulators over concerns that the bank is not heeding warnings to stop making loans which the regulators see as risky, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1m9jAbC)
* Trian Fund Management LP, an activist investor, has launched a campaign to force DuPont to break itself up after the 212-year-old chemical giant rebuffed its repeated private calls for change. (on.wsj.com/1Dhx3Dg)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co