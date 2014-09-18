UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest - Sept 18

(Adds Alibaba Group)

Sept 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo will seek to woo investors with a share market flotation prospectus promising industry-beating annual sales growth of more than 10 percent on the back of aggressive expansion plans in Asia and elsewhere, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

* Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank's latest move to expand its commodities trading business, according to a report by SparkSpread.

* European Union state aid regulators are set to approve Britain's 19-billion-euro ($24.6 billion) plan to build a nuclear plant with French utility EDF, several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* European private equity firm IK Investment Partners has tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.

* Bayer AG could announce as soon as Thursday its plans to separate from the so-called MaterialScience unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pjXHRF)

* Discovery Communications Inc is seeking to purchase control of the Hub from partner Hasbro Inc and rename the children's TV network Discovery Family to attract a wider audience, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1qLWxEF)

* Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in talks with online retailer Snapdeal to enter India, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing two people aware of the development.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)