UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest - Sept 19

(Repeats with no changes to text)
Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Canada, which has seen a fair share of U.S. activist
investors cross the border in the last years, may soon have more
of them knocking on its door. Calgary-based TransCanada Corp
is emerging as a possible target, with several U.S.
activist hedge funds reviewing the nearly $38 billion pipeline
operator as a break-up candidate, people close to the matter
said.
* A handful of large shareholders are calling on nutritional
supplement retailer Vitamin Shoppe Inc to consider a
sale to private equity or larger rival GNC Holdings Inc,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* London-based Mako Global Investors is backing former
Marble Bar Asset Management portfolio manager Christian Thum to
launch a European equities-focused hedge fund in the fourth
quarter, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Malaysian helicopter operator Weststar Aviation Services,
partly owned by U.S. private equity company KKR, is
inviting banks to pitch for a share listing slated for 2015,
sources said.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is set to select
Chubu Electric Power Co as its preferred partner in
talks on a comprehensive joint venture in fossil fuel
electricity generation, a source close to the matter said on
Thursday.
* Evraz Plc, Russia's largest steelmaker by
production, is preparing to announce a spin-off and initial
public offering of its North American unit, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources close to the matter. (bloom.bg/XqHYcw)
* U.S. regulators are investigating a Goldman Sachs Group
Inc internship for the brother of a former official at
Libya's sovereign wealth fund and perks allegedly offered by the
bank to the fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)