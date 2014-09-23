Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private-equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to acquire online photo-sharing service Shutterfly Inc for at least $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Bayer has appointed investment bank Rothschild to advise on the German drugmaker's plan to list its plastics business, in a deal that could value the unit at about 10 billion euros ($13 bln), sources familiar with the situation said.

* Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways PCL plans to sell a 24.8 percent stake in an initial public offering (IPO) in October, which two people familiar with the matter said is aimed at raising $500 million.

* Allergan Inc has revived discussions to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo IPO-JIM.L could announce its intention to list on the London stock exchange as early as Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

* British firm Aberdeen Asset Management PLC's Asian arm has obtained regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of Indonesia's PT NISP Asset Management, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering a possible antitrust lawsuit against Sysco Corp's $3.5 billion deal to buy debt-ridden US Foods from private equity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)