Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Sept 25

* Amazon.com Inc will boost staffing at its
secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit by at least 27
percent over the next five years as it tests Internet-connected
"smart" home gadgets such as a one-button device to order
supplies.
* Panasonic Corp is in talks about taking a stake
in Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA, sources
with knowledge of the matter said, part of its big push into the
automotive field as it seeks more stable profits.
* Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC are among a
small group of private equity firms competing to buy TIBCO
Software Inc, a business software company with a market
value of more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* South Korea will sign a deal this month to buy 40 Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets for about 7.34 trillion
won ($7.06 billion) for delivery in 2018-2021, two people with
knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.
* EU antitrust regulators will approve the $526 million
tie-up of U.S. banana producer Chiquita and Irish peer
Fyffes after the companies succeeded in allaying
competition concerns, two people familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been in contact with Actavis
Plc about a potential sale to the larger drugmaker, even
as Salix continues discussions with Allergan Inc about
selling itself, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* The probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
into Pimco's Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund is
separate from a wider scrutiny of disclosures in the ETF
industry, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
