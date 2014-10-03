UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on RadioShack, Google, Goldman Sachs, Facebook. Removes Anadolu Group)

Oct 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* On the heels of fellow Silicon Valley technology companies Apple Inc and Google Inc, Facebook is plotting its first steps into the fertile field of healthcare, said three people familiar with the matter. The company is exploring creating online "support communities" that would connect Facebook users suffering from various ailments.

* Cash-strapped electronics retailer RadioShack Corp has reached an agreement with a consortium led by its largest shareholder Standard General LP to refinance about $590 million of loans to re-stock ahead of the holiday season, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is considering raising a new infrastructure fund, according to three people familiar with the matter, even as U.S. regulations threaten to reduce its profits from such endeavors. The bank's plans are tentative and in the early stages, and there is currently no fundraising process or target size for the fund, the sources cautioned.

* Google Inc plans to launch a mobile messaging app it is likely to test in India and other emerging markets, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources. The daily said Google was in the early stages of development of the app, which will not make it mandatory to use a Google login.

* Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP is looking to sell IPC Systems Inc, a provider of communication systems for Wall Street traders, to exit one of its longest-held investments.

* EU antitrust regulators will open an extensive probe into Zimmer's $13.4 billion bid for Biomet, concerned that the creation of the world's second-largest orthopaedic products group may hurt competition, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. In contrast, U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's proposed $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business triggered no such worries and will be cleared unconditionally, the sources said.

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is evaluating the sale of its stake in the Salt Creek oil field in Wyoming and hopes to fetch more than $2 billion for the asset, people following the situation said.

* Cereal maker Kellogg Co's chief executive officer is planning to meet with cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) to discuss a possible 2 billion pound ($3.23 billion) offer for the British company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is in talks to sell itself to Actavis Plc, said people with knowledge of the matter, after it failed to reach a deal with Botox maker Allergan Inc, Bloomberg reported. Though no deal is imminent, an agreement between Salix and Actavis has become more likely in the past week, they said. (bloom.bg/1CHNI1E)

* Jeff Bezos and Kishore Biyani, two retail pioneers, could find common ground in India if their meeting in New Delhi on Thursday leads to a partnership in which Future Group's private brands will be sold exclusively through Amazon with back-end logistics being shared, the Economic Times reported. (bit.ly/1vz4jjS)

* Apple Inc is talking to the big music labels about a new set of rights and features it would like to include in a revamped version of the Beats Music service it bought earlier this year. Among the things Apple wants is a new pricing structure that would allow it to sell the service for less than the $10 level it is at now, Recode reported. (on.recode.net/1rONeDc)

* Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Goldman Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell potential suitors that they will not be allowed to use the Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported.

* Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion for the privately-held specialty drugmaker, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to announcing the sale of parts of its physical commodities business - one of the most powerful oil and metals desks on Wall Street - to Swiss trading house Mercuria for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)