RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The National Basketball Association has reached long-term media rights contracts with Walt Disney Co and Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, more than doubling the fees it received under the previous contracts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* A group of 12 banks, including BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc , HSBC Holdings, and JP Morgan Chase & Co are working together to set up a one-stop bond shop for buyers and sellers of corporate bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Silicon Valley stalwart Hewlett-Packard Co, which has struggled to adapt to the new era of mobile and online computing, plans to split into two companies as it looks to put more focus on the faster-growing corporate services market, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday.
* Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial times reported.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Files for offering of upto 4.5 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 U.S. real estate investment trust Duke Realty Corp said on Monday it would sell its medical office building assets to Healthcare Trust of America Inc , an owner and operator of medical offices, for $2.8 billion in cash.