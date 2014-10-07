Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private-equity firm TPG has approached troubled British
grocer Tesco PLC to buy its data gathering and analysis
subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2 billion pounds
($3.21 billion), the Sky News reported on Monday.
* Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S.
oil and gas producer by market capitalization, is looking to
sell its North Dakota oil assets for as much as $3 billion as
the company seeks to focus on profitable regions, Bloomberg
reported on Monday.
* Live Nation Entertainment Inc, the concert and
ticketing giant, is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in
C3 Presents, an independent concert promoter, whose portfolio
includes the popular Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits
festivals. The prospective deal that has been in negotiations
for months but still not completed, would give Live Nation a
stake of 51 percent in C3 Presents and value C3 at around $250
million, the New York Times reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the talks. (nyti.ms/1s5OvXT)
* Blockchain, a Bitcoin wallet provider and software
developer, is expected to announce on Tuesday that it has closed
a roughly $30.5 million fund-raising round, led by Lightspeed
Venture Partners and Wicklow Capital. The investment, raised
from Blockchain's first round of outside financing, is one of
the biggest in the digital currency industry to date, the New
York Times reported. (nyti.ms/1xYMPlx)
* Billionaire Patrick Drahi's cable and telecoms company
Altice SA is looking to acquire the Portuguese assets
of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
* Apollo Global Management LLC and Riverstone
Holdings LLC are preparing Talos Energy LLC for an initial
public offering that could value the oil and gas company at over
$2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Spanish power firm Iberdrola has hired JPMorgan
Chase & Co to sell some foreign renewable assets which
could raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion) to help fund
an acquisition in the fast-growing U.S. market, three sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
* Thailand's Bangkok Airways Co Ltd launched on
Monday an up to $604 million initial public offering that people
familiar with the deal said was priced lower than previous plans
as prospects for a pick-up in tourism remain weak.
($1 = 0.6236 British pound)
($1 = 0.7925 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)