RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Singapore's DBS Group Holdings has hired Morgan
Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance products
in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc
ends in 2015, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Italian motorway company Atlantia will put up for
sale a stake of up to 20 percent in airport operator Aeroporti
di Roma (ADR) this year as part of plans to cut its holding in
ADR to around 60 percent, three sources said on Monday.
* Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions with TPG
Capital LP to acquire a majority stake in RentPath Inc, a real
estate listings company known for its Apartment Guide and
Rent.com websites, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA has won a
contract to provide plastic for Apple Inc's latest
smartphone iPhone 6 handsets, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing
two people with knowledge of the matter.
* Google Inc and other investors are planning to
invest about $500 million in hardware and software developer
Magic Leap Inc to deliver "cinematic reality", technology
website Re/Code said, citing sources.
* Private equity firm GTCR is in exclusive talks to buy
media-monitoring company Gorkana Group for more than 150 million
pounds ($241.05 million), the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/ZWUSBf)
($1 = 0.6223 British pound)
