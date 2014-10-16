RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
Oct 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* South Africa's government is considering selling its $2.5 billion stake in the local unit of Vodafone Plc to raise funds for state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
* European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* ConvaTec's owners have appointed Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of the medical device maker which could be worth up to $10 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON, April 28 A five-year-old U.S.-South Korean trade deal could be improved to increase access for American vehicles and deter currency manipulation, but changes will not necessarily shrink the U.S. trade deficit with the Asian export powerhouse.
* NRG Energy Inc says all 13 directors nominated by company were elected and each received affirmative vote of majority of votes cast at Annual Meeting Source text (http://bit.ly/2qfpqyW) Further company coverage: