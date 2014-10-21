Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 21

BRIEF-Russia's Mechel to produce 10 mln t of coking coal concentrate in 2017
* Says plans to produce 10 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
Oct 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc, the nutritional supplement retailer under activist shareholder pressure to consider a sale, is speaking to investment banks about hiring a financial adviser, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Allergan Inc shareholder Paulson & Co is urging the Botox maker to merge with specialty pharmaceutical company Shire Plc as an alternative to a deal with hostile bidder Valeant Pharmaceuticals, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Australian digital billboard firm APN Outdoor will raise A$329 million ($289 million) in an initial public offer, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, at the bottom of the range its private equity owner had hoped to sell for as appetite for new listings wanes in a weaker stock market.
* Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau is in advanced talks to sell part of its Italian operations to domestic peer Alfa Wassermann that would create an over-the-counter (OTC) powerhouse, several sources familiar with the situation said.
* Qatar Investment Authority and Hong Kong's Lau family are considering options including a full takeover of department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd after the sovereign wealth fund bought a minority stake, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1sIinYm)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 1.1355 Australian dollar) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
* Says plans to produce 10 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
April 26 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it is fixing a bug in software used to control the flow of electricity in a utility's power systems after researchers found that hackers could shut down parts of an electric grid.
NEW YORK, April 26 Charter Communications Inc will develop and produce original programming with AMC Networks Inc, which is known for the show "The Walking Dead," to differentiate its content offerings, the cable company said on Wednesday.