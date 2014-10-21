RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 21

(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc, the nutritional supplement
retailer under activist shareholder pressure to consider a sale,
is speaking to investment banks about hiring a financial
adviser, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Allergan Inc shareholder Paulson & Co is urging
the Botox maker to merge with specialty pharmaceutical company
Shire Plc as an alternative to a deal with hostile
bidder Valeant Pharmaceuticals, according to two people
familiar with the matter.
* Australian digital billboard firm APN Outdoor will raise
A$329 million ($289 million) in an initial public offer, a
person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, at the bottom
of the range its private equity owner had hoped to sell for as
appetite for new listings wanes in a weaker stock market.
* Italian drugmaker Sigma-Tau is in advanced talks to sell
part of its Italian operations to domestic peer Alfa Wassermann
that would create an over-the-counter (OTC) powerhouse, several
sources familiar with the situation said.
* Qatar Investment Authority and Hong Kong's Lau family are
considering options including a full takeover of department
store operator Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd
after the sovereign wealth fund bought a minority stake,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(bloom.bg/1sIinYm)
($1 = 1.1355 Australian dollar)
