UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest - Oct 22

Oct 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate
bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as
soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year,
several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* Spain's oil company Repsol has been awarded with
a tender to buy 1.4 million barrels of vacuum gasoil (VGO) from
state-run Petroecuador with deliveries starting the first week
of November, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.
* German engineering group Siemens is in advanced
talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion
euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the
frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.
* Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has again
cancelled the sale of German packaging maker Kloeckner
Pentaplast after receiving offers well below its
asking price of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), several people
familiar with the matter said.
* Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has
bought Deutsche Bank's uranium book, a source familiar with the
matter said, as the increasingly commodities-focused lender
pushes deeper into global energy trading.
* German vehicles group Daimler is in advanced
talks to take a minority stake in Italian motorcycle
manufacturer MV Agusta, a source in Italy familiar with the
situation said on Tuesday.
* Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding company for
Samsung Group, plans for its IPO to be worth between
1.3 trillion won and 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion to $1.4
billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Data storage products maker EMC Corp is buying
much of Cisco System Inc's stake in their joint venture
VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
* BGC Partners Inc plans to make a hostile bid to
buy rival GFI Group Inc for $675 million, after an
effort to strike a friendly deal between the interdealer brokers
foundered, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Apollo Global Management LLC plans to start
raising between $2 billion and $3 billion for a second natural
resources private equity fund, sources familiar with the
situation said, in the latest sign that the firm is doubling
down on the U.S. shale boom.
($1 = 0.7857 euro)
($1 = 1,053.5100 Korean won)
