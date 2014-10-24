Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest - Oct 24

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Telecom Italia is in advanced talks to sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes (TIM Brasil) and could agree a deal in weeks, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* German property company TLG Immobilien is selling its shares at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, a source told Reuters on Thursday, after struggling to attract investor demand in wobbly markets.
* Lockheed Martin Corp and U.S. defense officials have reached agreement on the terms of a contract worth about $4 billion for an eighth batch of 43 F-35 fighter jets, sources familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
* Spanish builder ACS will postpone until at least early 2015 a planned listing of its wind and solar power generating assets, a source with knowledge of the company's plans said on Thursday, joining a growing list of European firms pulling share offerings amid tough market conditions.
* Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc valuation is set to be valued at $13 billion, up from its $10 billion valuation in March this year, as it discusses an employee stock sale, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
* Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has cut the size of its share sale in Indonesian broadband and cable-TV operator PT Link Net due a bout of recent volatility in global equity markets that has shaken investor confidence, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1D4ezTP)
