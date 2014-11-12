Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Apple Inc is embarking on its most aggressive
expansion yet onto corporate turf, hiring a dedicated sales
force to talk with potential clients like Citigroup Inc
and working in concert with a dozen or so developers, two
sources familiar with its plans say.
* Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Holdings has taken a new position in animal
health company Zoetis Inc, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is open to working with
eBay Inc's PayPal to expand its payment options,
Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with the Chinese
e-commerce company's vice chairman.
* Debt-strapped casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp
has reached an agreement with key senior creditors on
the outline of a restructuring plan that includes a prearranged
bankruptcy for its largest unit as soon as January, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.
* Lexington Partners, which buys and sells stakes in
private-equity funds, has agreed to buy a roughly $1 billion
private-equity fund portfolio from Mizuho Financial Group
as the Japanese bank trims its exposure to the asset
class, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/148yK94)
* American Tower Corp and Abertis Infraestructuras
SA are among bidders for the mobile-phone towers of
VimpelCom Ltd's Italian division, Bloomberg reported,
citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1oGgdKf)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)