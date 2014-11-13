Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real-estate loans to U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Rio Tinto's Kennecott copper smelter is considering treating third-party concentrate on a large scale for the first time, as the second-biggest U.S. copper producer tries to tackle falling ore grades from its nearby mine, four sources said.

* Dutch electronics group Philips has attracted bids from several private equity groups for the majority of its lighting components business, up for sale as it focuses on higher-margin activities, several sources said on Wednesday.

* British lender Virgin Money IPO-VMH.L is expected to price its London stock market listing at 283 pence a share, the bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 1.25 billion pounds ($1.97 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Freightliner Group has been put on sale by its Bahraini owners Arcapita, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* Toymaker Hasbro Inc is in talks to buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its purchase of 49 percent of Alitalia, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, sharpening its rivalry with European carriers on their home turf.

* U.S. taxi service firm Uber could set aside nearly half the amount from a proposed round of funding to grow business in India, its largest and fastest growing market outside of the U.S. "Uber could invest over $400 million in India," the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with developments. (bit.ly/11jB2Rz)

