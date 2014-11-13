UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds Orix Corp, Carlyle Group and Albertsons)
* Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell a $2 billion
portfolio of U.S. commercial real-estate loans to U.S. private
equity firm TPG Capital Management LP, a source familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
* Rio Tinto's Kennecott copper smelter is
considering treating third-party concentrate on a large scale
for the first time, as the second-biggest U.S. copper producer
tries to tackle falling ore grades from its nearby mine, four
sources said.
* Dutch electronics group Philips has attracted
bids from several private equity groups for the majority of its
lighting components business, up for sale as it focuses on
higher-margin activities, several sources said on Wednesday.
* British lender Virgin Money IPO-VMH.L is expected to
price its London stock market listing at 283 pence a share, the
bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 1.25 billion
pounds ($1.97 billion), three sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
* Freightliner Group has been put on sale by its Bahraini
owners Arcapita, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Toymaker Hasbro Inc is in talks to buy Hollywood
studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, the New York Times
reported, citing people briefed on the matter.
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is set to win conditional EU
antitrust approval for its purchase of 49 percent of Alitalia,
two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday,
sharpening its rivalry with European carriers on their home
turf.
* U.S. taxi service firm Uber could set aside nearly half
the amount from a proposed round of funding to grow business in
India, its largest and fastest growing market outside of the
U.S. "Uber could invest over $400 million in India," the
Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with
developments. (bit.ly/11jB2Rz)
* Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp
will buy software maker Yayoi Co from private equity firm MBK
Partners for more than 80 billion yen ($691.5 million), a source
with direct knowledge of the transaction said.
* Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the
firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for
sale by Serco Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky
News reported.
* Samuel Zell, the Chicago real estate mogul, is among three
bidders vying for a portfolio of more than 100 grocery stores
being sold by Albertsons, the New York Times reported, citing
people briefed on the matter. (nyti.ms/1xjhh9S)
($1 = 0.6343 British pound)
($1 = 115.6900 Japanese yen)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)