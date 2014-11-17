UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31
* Metanor reports operational results for the quarter ended March 31st 2017
Nov 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Allergan Inc is close to a buyout deal worth up to $65.5 billion by Actavis Plc, one that could end months of pursuit by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals and William Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Negotiations between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have been hampered by issues regarding the structure of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has agreed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to become a major shareholder in Virgin Cruises, the cruise ship division being set up by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, according to Sky News.
* Facebook Inc is secretly working on a new website called "Facebook at Work" that would allow users to keep their personal profile separate from their work profile, the Financial Times reported.
* Cormedix Inc- Announced an update in ongoing U.S. Phase 3 "lock-it 100" clinical trial of its lead product candidate neutrolin - SEC filing
April 20 Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as the quarterly earnings season kicked into high gear.