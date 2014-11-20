RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Nov 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar with the matter said.

* Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is seeking to sell PrimeSource Building Products Inc, the largest distributor of screws and nails in the United States, for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian lender VTB Bank , has ended talks to buy a majority stake in Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* German utility E.ON has entered exclusive talks with Macquarie to sell its Spanish activities, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Citigroup Inc is considering a sale of its index business, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday, making it the latest bank to think about jettisoning benchmarking amid increased regulatory scrutiny.

* French seismic oil and gas services group CGG is considering putting itself up for sale after rebuffing an offer from Technip, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)