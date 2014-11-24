RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Nov 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Samsung Electronics Co is considering a major leadership shake-up, according to people familiar with the matter, part of an attempt to revive its fortunes after a difficult year that has hurt its profitability, market share and stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1yJO9Wz)

* Yik Yak, the controversial anonymous-messaging app that has spread rapidly across college campuses, is proof that it can take as little as a year these days to go from zero to a valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1uuicx2)

* Hedge funds are betting that some of the largest U.S. coal companies are heading for the financial slag heap. Walter Energy Inc is a particular favorite of distressed-debt investors, including Apollo Global Management LLC, Brigade Capital Management LP, Caspian Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1AElIxm)

* Italy's retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is looking at a possible bid for Coutts International, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times reported.

* U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp has signed a preliminary deal to sell its controlling stake in South Korea's Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a local private equity firm for $3.6 billion, Korean media reports said.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is facing its first UK lawsuit over its role in the Libor-rigging scandal as part of a 30 million pound ($47 million) claim from a Manchester-based property developer, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1C2jNnZ)

(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)