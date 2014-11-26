Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Uber Technologies Inc is close to raising a round of
financing that would value the mobile car-booking company at $35
billion to $40 billion, according to people with knowledge of
the situation, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1xZ9Gxr)
* South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group will acquire
defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and three other
Samsung Group affiliates, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
* Two American and two Chinese groups are considering bids
for Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG,
whose owners are seeking a valuation of over 900 million euros
($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the situation said.
* Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie
photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the
Justin Bieber-backed company.
* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has
agreed to acquire a stake in South African tyre dealer Tiger
Wheel & Tyre, according to a person familiar with matter,
marking its first deal in Africa's most developed economy.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)