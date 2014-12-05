UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Adds OVL, GM India)
* ONGC Videsh Ltd, foreign arm of
government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is likely
to soon acquire stakes in two Russian oilfields, Vankor and
Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, a top OVL executive told Business
Standard. (bit.ly/1pZV3as)
* Hit by falling market share, accumulated losses and low
capacity utilisation, General Motors India is reworking its
strategy with a focus on exports and entry into new segments
such as sub-4 metre sedans, the Economic Times reported, citing
a person aware of the plan. (bit.ly/1tGJBg5)
* Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp will stop
matching employees' retirement-fund contributions and review
health benefits to help cut costs, reported Bloomberg, citing an
internal memo.
* Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to sell more than $1
billion in convertible debt, a source familiar with the matter
said, soon after the U.S. taxi service said it raised $1.2
billion in its latest funding round.
* U.S. investigators probing Och-Ziff Capital Management
Group LLC's dealings in Libya are focused on a
multi-million dollar payment by the big hedge-fund firm they
believe was funnelled in part to a friend of Colonel Moammar
Gadhafi's son, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
briefed on the inquiry. (on.wsj.com/1s0DlQ0)
