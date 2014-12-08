Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group Ltd are among a group of 11 investors
that have committed about $2 billion towards Dalian Wanda
Commercial Properties Co Ltd's Hong Kong initial public offering
(IPO), a person with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
* Credit Suisse AG is considering scaling down its
prime brokerage business as part of already announced efforts to
reduce risk in its investment banking division, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
agreed to buy a stake in New York-based electronic dealing firm
Virtu Financial Inc IPO-VIRT.O, said a person familiar with
the talks, betting on the growth of automated trading globally.
* Private equity firm JH Partners has sold its 40 percent
stake in jeweler Alex and Ani, according to people familiar with
the matter, who added the charm bracelet maker could be worth as
much as $1 billion.
* Banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
, HSBC Holdings PLC, Deutsche Bank AG
and Bank of America Corp, have spoken privately with
clients in recent months to take their cash elsewhere or be
slapped with fees, according to people familiar with the
conversations. (on.wsj.com/1vuxdQ0)
