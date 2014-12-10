RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Dec 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The board of BT Group Plc met on Tuesday to discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, and agreed to continue talks with both sides, a person familiar with the situation said.

* Citigroup Inc is in the final stages of talks with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) on the sale of its Japanese retail banking operations for about 40 billion yen ($334 million), sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Baby boomer-focused catalog retailer Orchard Brands Sales Agency LLC is putting itself up for sale in a process that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The company has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to assist with the sale, the people said.

* U.S. aviation support company AAR Corp has begun the sale of cargo handler Telair in a deal that could value the German business at up to 800 million euros ($988 million), three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

