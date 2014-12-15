UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Dominion Midstream says Dominion Midstream GP increases Q1 cash distribution by 5 pct above Q4
* Dominion Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above fourth-quarter distribution
(Adds item on Lightouse Funds)
Dec 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Takata Corp has begun enforcing tighter quality controls on a group of parts suppliers as the auto safety equipment maker boosts production to replace millions of air bags recalled for a potentially deadly defect, according to people involved.
* A plunge of nearly half in oil prices could help Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reap a fiscal windfall of at least $12 billion when he presents his 2015/16 budget in February, two government sources told Reuters.
* Private equity fund Blackstone Group LP has begun the process of grouping all the property it holds in India into a real estate investment trust, or REIT, and list this on the local bourses to raise about $1.5 billion by selling roughly 50 percent to the public, the Economic Times reported, citing four people with direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1wtZDPh)
* Lighthouse Funds is close to raising its second private equity fund, India 2020 Fund II, which is targeting $125 million to $150 million to invest in mid-sized Indian companies, the Economic Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1BGLfUr)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
* Dominion Midstream declares quarterly cash distribution; increases distribution by 5 percent above fourth-quarter distribution
MAIDENHEAD, England, April 21 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was not taking anything for granted as she geared up for a snap election in June, in which polls suggest her Conservative party was heading for a landslide victory.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses.