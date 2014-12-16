版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 12:23 BJT

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Spanish oil major Repsol is close to buying Canada's fifth-largest independent petroleum producer, Talisman Energy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* The parent of Canada's Porter Airlines is nearing the sale of a passenger terminal it operates at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, according to three sources familiar with the process.

* Puerto Rico's electric power authority, PREPA, is expected to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement to give it more time to turn around its struggling operations, according to two people familiar with negotiations.

* InterContinental Hotels Group Plc has agreed to buy Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants for $430 million in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1BNmbLu)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐