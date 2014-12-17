Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Buyout group Permira has shelved plans to make a
counter-bid for Hawesko as the German wine seller
seeks to fend off an offer from 31-percent shareholder Detlev
Meyer, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
* Alstom SA is close to settling a bribery case
with the U.S. Justice Department for $700 million, a person
close to the matter said on Tuesday, in what would be the
largest criminal fine levied by the United States for foreign
bribery.
* U.S billionaire Bill Gates has fully subscribed to the
share-buying rights on his 6 percent stake in Spanish builder
and services group FCC as part of the company's rights
issue, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* Citgo Petroleum Corp, Venezuela's U.S. oil
refining unit, has received revised bids from at least four
bidders, some which have valued the company at more than $10
billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.
* Eastern Europe-focused Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) is looking to sell Raiffeisen
Polbank, Poland's eighth largest lender by assets, three market
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Venezuela's
state oil company PDVSA are seeking around $1 billion in credit
to stem an output decline at their San Cristobal joint venture,
two sources close to the negotiations told Reuters.
* Takeover talks between Polish freight operator PKP Cargo
and regional rival CTL Logistics have fallen through,
two market sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* A group led by China's Insigma has presented a binding
offer for AnsaldoBreda, the train maker unit Finmeccanica
is selling along with its stake in Ansaldo STS
, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Wells Fargo & Co is raising the minimum commission
size on which it will allow brokers to be paid on a stock trade
to $125 from $95, according to people familiar with the plan.
* Drugmaker Novartis AG has moved the Delhi high
court seeking to restrain generic firm Cipla Ltd from
selling an affordable version of its respiratory drug Onbrez in
the domestic market, the Times of India reported, citing
sources. (bit.ly/1A8CKCe)
* American private equity fund Blackstone Group LP
has acquired an IT special economic zone of 1.5 million square
feet owned by real estate developer 3C Group for about $98
million, the Economic Times reported citing two people with
direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1xr6Lhl)
($1 = 63.7700 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)