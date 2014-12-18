Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Carrefour SA's Brazilian unit, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday, potentially strengthening its ability to take on the supermarket chain Diniz's father founded.

* Veracode, a cyber security company that helps companies protect Internet applications from hackers, has selected underwriters to lead a potential initial public offering that could value it between $600 million and $800 million, according to people close to the matter.

* Anglo American Platinum has received a 4.5 billion South African Rand ($385 million) offer for its 49 percent stake in the Bokoni mine in northeast South Africa, a source said on Wednesday.

* Dublin-based Shire Plc, whose proposed sale to AbbVie Inc fell apart in October, is considering an offer for U.S-based drug developer NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* In a deal that could mark a first for an Indian conglomerate, Mahindra Partners, the emerging business arm of the diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group, is in talks to acquire online portal BabyOye, the Economic Times reported citing multiple sources privy to the negotiations. (bit.ly/1wjmMo1)

