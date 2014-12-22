Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Insurance and reinsurance company XL Group has
finalised a 2.53 billion pound ($3.95 billion) takeover of
Catlin Group Ltd, operator of the biggest syndicate in
the Lloyd's of London insurance market, the Sunday Times
reported, citing a source close to XL.
* ITE Group Plc, which has a market value of more
than 350 million pounds ($547.16 million), is to acquire
Breakbulk, a leading provider of shipping and logistics
intelligence, Sky News reported, without citing any source. (bit.ly/1JDSTE4)
* Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) has earmarked a total
of around 1 trillion rupees ($15.81 billion) for investments in
bonds, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), certificates
of deposit (CDs), commercial papers (CPs) and collateralized
borrowing and lending obligations (CBLOs), with primary focus on
infrastructure and real estate in the year to March 31, Mint
reported, citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1xa4t6u)
* India's largest real estate developer DLF Ltd has
explored options to monetize some commercial assets worth about
$500 million, with a clutch of global investors to allay
concerns about the company's fund-raising flexibility in the
face of a regulator ban, the Times of India reported, citing
multiple sources directly aware of the matter. (bit.ly/1xa4iIk)
($1 = 0.6397 pounds)
($1 = 63.2550 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)